Taylor Swift Gets Political on Instagram in Honor of Pride Month

Gone are the days of Taylor Swift sitting quietly on the sidelines when it comes to speaking her mind on political issues.

On Friday, the singer publicly blasted President Trump in an open letter to her senator, Lamar Alexander, urging the Republican politician to support the Equality Act, which has just been approved by the House of Representatives. “As you know, the House just passed the Equality Act, which would protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in the workplace, in their homes and in schools,” she wrote on social media.

“For American citizens to be denied jobs or housing based on who they love or how they identify, in my opinion is un-American and cruel.”

Swift went on to criticize Trump's policies for the first time ever in her career (even amid the contentious 2016 election). "I personally reject the President’s stance that his administration 'supports equal treatment of all,' but that the Equality Act, 'in its current form is filled with poison pills that threaten to determine parental and conscience rights,'" she continued.

"No, one cannot take the position that one supports a community, while condemning it in the next breath as going against 'conscience' or 'parental rights.' That statement implies that there is something morally wrong with you being anything other than heterosexual or cisgender, which is an incredibly harmful letter to send to a nation full of healthy and loving families with same-sex, non-binary or transgender parents, sons or daughters."

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Furthering her newfound political endeavors, Swift also created a Change.org petition, which she compelled fans to sign in favor of the Equality Act. “Pressure from massive amounts of people is a major way to push politicians towards positive change,” she wrote. “Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally.”

After staying silent politically for years before offically speaking out in October 2018, Taylor is making up for lost time, and even revealed that her new music will have "political undertones."

“I definitely think there are political undertones in the new music I made,” she said in an interview with Pop Crave News. “I’m not planning to stop encouraging young people to vote and to try to get them to talk about what’s going on in our country. I think that’s one of the most important things I could do.” Keep it up, Taylor!