Taylor Swift Sends an Inspiring Message to a Young Fan Encouraging Her to Believe in Herself

Another day, another dose of good advice from Taylor Swift. There's no question that the superstar is there for her fans, and she proved that once again with a heartfelt series of messages she sent to one of her Tumblr followers last week.

A Swiftie named Stormie expressed her fears about starting a new school year on the social media platform, writing: "I've been feeling so alone lately and left out of everything and so terrified of school starting and being even more alone next week and knowing taylor is there is really comforting." Little did she know that Swift was actually there, and responded with the following message:

I hate that you're feeling this way and it's so hard not to dwell on our fears and doubts, because we want spoilers for how it's going to turn out ... but in reality, we just have to go through life not knowing what's next. It's scary but it's also the wildest, most thrilling part of life. Just when you think it's going to get worse, it could get better instead. It WILL. You've always been there with kind, thoughtful words for me when I'm down and I just need you to know how important you are. Knowing your worth sometimes comes without any proof at all. You're worth more than flaky friends and people who dismiss you or underestimate you. Sometimes it seems like that's all you get, but it's not all you'll ever get. Believe that. Love you.

But this is far from the first time Swift has responded to a fan—last month, she gave someone advice on Tumblr about what to wear to his prom and in May she wrote a heartfelt letter to a young fan who had recently lost her mom. See the full exchange below.http://protectingswift.tumblr.com/post/125999731965/heres-everything-that-she-said-its-three-thirty

