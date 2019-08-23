Taylor Swift Went Off on Donald Trump in a New Interview

Is Taylor Swift making up for lost time?

After breaking her silence on politics last October with an endorsement for Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen, the once notoriously apolitical pop star is making her views known. And, like in her prolific song-writing career, she's leaving nothing unsaid — no matter how many ex-boyfriends or current presidents she upsets.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In a new interview with The Guardian published Friday, the same day her Lover album was released, Swift sounded off on the president (“We’re a democracy – at least, we’re supposed to be – where you’re allowed to disagree, dissent, debate. I really think that [Trump] thinks this is an autocracy"), the atmosphere of American politics ("[its] gaslighting the American public into being like, ‘If you hate the president, you hate America"), and women's reproductive freedoms (“Obviously, I’m pro-choice," she said, adding of the current attack on abortion access "I just can’t believe this is happening").

Swift also addressed her decision not to endorse a candidate in the 2016 election, a subject she had touched on in her Vogue September issue cover story. She pointed to the public's decision to "cancel" her in the wake of her public feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as well as her mother's cancer relapse as reasons for keeping her views to herself.

“I was just trying to protect my mental health – not read the news very much, go cast my vote, tell people to vote," she said, referencing her Instagram post encouraging people to register to vote, which reportedly caused a surge in voter registration. "I just knew what I could handle and I knew what I couldn’t. I was literally about to break.”

That said, she pledged to "do everything I can for 2020." Are you ready for it?