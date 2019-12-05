Taylor Swift's Documentary Is a Bigger Deal Than We Thought

During her recent controversies with producer Scooter Braun and her former record label, Big Machine Records, Taylor Swift casually mentioned that she'd been working on a documentary. Now, new information has been released and it's big: the documentary, called Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, will be making its debut at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Not only should that give the flick major cred among critics, according to FilmFreeway, it's one way the feature could get nominated for an Academy Award.

Pitchfork reports that the documentary is set to be a "raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time during a transformational period in her life as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice."

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

RELATED: Taylor Swift Accuses Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta of Keeping Her From Performing Her Music

Entertainment Tonight adds that Taylor Swift: Miss Americana will include archival footage from Swift's beginnings as well as an in-depth look at the production of her latest album, Lover. Previously, Swift posted about not being able to use her own music for the project, which was the first mention of the documentary that fans got. Ever since, there has been speculation about the project and whether it would be a retrospective on Swift's entire career or just the trouble that arose after Braun acquired Big Machine.

"[They]have declined the use of my older music or performance footage for this project, even though there is no mention of either of them or Big Machine Records anywhere in the film," Swift initially claimed.

Braun denied many of Swift's claims, posting a message on Instagram imploring her for some face time. He and his family were reportedly receiving death threats over the Swift scandal.

RELATED: Scooter Braun Finally Spoke Out About the Taylor Swift Drama

"I'm open to ALL possibilities. My attempts and calls to have an open discussion with you over the last six months have all been rejected. While some on your team and many of our mutual friends have tried to get you to the table, all have had no luck. It almost feels as if you have no interest in ever resolving the conflict," he wrote. "At this point with safety becoming a concern I have no choice other than to publicly ask for us to come together and try to find a resolution," Braun continued. "I have tried repeatedly through your representatives to achieve a solution but unfortunately here were are. This game of telephone isn't working."

As for the EGOT, Swift has already won an Emmy Award. In 2015, she received the award for Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media — Original Interactive Program with AMEX Unstaged: Taylor Swift Experience. Swift has 10 Grammy Awards and has been nominated twice for a Golden Globe. With the release of Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, she's got the chance to snag the big O.