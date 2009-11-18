Taylor Swift Designs Cards, Coach Recruits a Gossip Girl

LUNCHTIME LINKS!

1. Taylor Swift is lending her talent of making people smile to a line of greeting cardssure to be covered in glitter and sparkles! [JustJared.com]

2. Jason Wu has a cool, new Web site, thewstudio.com, where you can view all of his collections and follow which celeb, like the lovely Alexa Chung, was recently spotted in his designs. [Redcarpet-fashionawards.com]

3. Michelle Trachtenberg inked a deal with Coach to design a colorful costume jewelry collection, sure-to-be perfect for her Gossip Girl wardrobe! [WWD.com]

4. Claudia Schiffer is ready to put a name on ither name, that is. The supermodel is looking to design her own line of product, specifically cashmere! [WWD.com]

5. Wear their hotness around your neckthe Kardashian sisters have teamed up with Virgin Saints and Angels on a jewelry collection set to debut next spring! [PeopleStyleWatch.com]

6. Natalie Chanin of Alabama Chanin is lending her stylish opinion to StyleList's search for America's Most Stylish Blogger! [StyleList.com]