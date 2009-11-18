Taylor Swift Designs Cards, Coach Recruits a Gossip Girl

Picture Perfect/RexUSA; Mike Coppola/FilmMagic; Splash News; Courtesy of Gucci; Kabik/Retna; Jordan Strauss/WireImage
InStyle Staff
Nov 18, 2009 @ 1:00 pm

LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Taylor Swift is lending her talent of making people smile to a line of greeting cardssure to be covered in glitter and sparkles! [JustJared.com]

2. Jason Wu has a cool, new Web site, thewstudio.com, where you can view all of his collections and follow which celeb, like the lovely Alexa Chung, was recently spotted in his designs. [Redcarpet-fashionawards.com]

3. Michelle Trachtenberg inked a deal with Coach to design a colorful costume jewelry collection, sure-to-be perfect for her Gossip Girl wardrobe! [WWD.com]

4. Claudia Schiffer is ready to put a name on ither name, that is. The supermodel is looking to design her own line of product, specifically cashmere! [WWD.com]

5. Wear their hotness around your neckthe Kardashian sisters have teamed up with Virgin Saints and Angels on a jewelry collection set to debut next spring! [PeopleStyleWatch.com]

6. Natalie Chanin of Alabama Chanin is lending her stylish opinion to StyleList's search for America's Most Stylish Blogger! [StyleList.com]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!