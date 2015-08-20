Taylor Swift Reveals the Hilarious Name of Her Signature Dance Move

Taylor Swift has got serious moves, and she knows it. The star—who isn't afraid to poke a little fun at herself—is well aware that her (sometimes awkward) award show dance moves are the subject of chatter all over the internet and has completely embraced it.
Recently, a dedicated Swiftie took to Tumblr to inquire about one of the superstar's famous grooves: "The way Ed just turns around like 'what the hell are you doing Taylor.' But seriously Taylor… what do you call this dance move?" the fan asked her. "Taylor this is so important, we need a name for this move."
And Swift soon took to the social media platform to give a hilariously witty answer:
That settles it—let your own interpretations of The Mom-Croon commence.
