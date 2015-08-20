Taylor Swift Reveals the Hilarious Name of Her Signature Dance Move

Taylor Swift has got serious moves, and she knows it. The star—who isn't afraid to poke a little fun at herself—is well aware that her (sometimes awkward) award show dance moves are the subject of chatter all over the internet and has completely embraced it.

Recently, a dedicated Swiftie took to Tumblr to inquire about one of the superstar's famous grooves: "The way Ed just turns around like 'what the hell are you doing Taylor.' But seriously Taylor… what do you call this dance move?" the fan asked her. "Taylor this is so important, we need a name for this move."

Tumblr

And Swift soon took to the social media platform to give a hilariously witty answer:

The Mom-Croon - (noun) A dance move invented at the 2014 Grammy Awards. To sway, perform, and sing along to a song in an extremely emotional or sentimental way, possibly incorporating hand gestures. Eyes closed, lost in the music. The way your mom gets taken away by a tune from her high school days, glass of red wine in hand, shuffling around the room as her teenage kids roll their eyes in disdain. Cynics may judge the Mom-Crooners (MC’s as they are commonly referred to in the dance world) as it is a form of dance only perfected by those willing to be absolutely swept away by the feels you get when you hear a certain song. Those who know how to Mom Croon cannot see the eye rolls of haters. They have reached a level of musical transcendence that is hater-proof. Once you perfect the mom croon, you are truly free. Used in a sentence: “Oh look, Taylor’s being embarrassing again– just mom-crooning away in the corner by herself because Sometimes by Britney Spears came on. Oh God. Now she’s crying.”

That settles it—let your own interpretations of The Mom-Croon commence.

Related Video: Go Behind the Scenes With Taylor Swift and Her (Fourth!) InStyle Cover

RELATED: The Story Behind Taylor Swift's LED Light-Up Outfit From Her 1989 World Tour