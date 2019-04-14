What's up With Taylor Swift's Cryptic Countdown Clock?

The world isn’t all rainbows, but Taylor Swift fans got a major dose of Technicolor when the singer posted an unexplained countdown to her Instagram stories. Counting down to April 26, nobody is quite sure what the hazy, dreamy, cloudy clock could mean for Swift, her fans, and the rumor that new music is on the way. Her only clue? The clock is labeled “4.26.”

Swift herself hasn’t offered any explanation, but back in an interview with Elle, she did profess her love of countdowns and how she used them to mark major milestones. And there’s a precedent for Swift’s use of social media before a big release, too. Back before the launch of Reputation in 2017, she posted a snake emoji to her accounts, which went on to become an overarching theme for the album and the then-“new” Taylor.

There are also other clues in her choice of aesthetic. The colors are reminiscent of the outfit that Swift wore to her last public outing, the iHeartRadio Music Awards. He sequined ensemble has his same hues as the cloudy backdrop behind her clock. The clock also appeared in the real world, with fans spotting the countdown in New York City’s Times Square.

LOOK WHAT WE FOUND IN TIMES SQUARE!!!!! WAITED 10 MINUTES IN THE RAIN FOR IT TO COME BACK UP!!!!!! 🌇 #TaylorSwiftApril26 @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 @sunsets_swift pic.twitter.com/rnwBKP1in0 — Maranda (@drUnkONTaYtAy) April 13, 2019

Fans are digging for as many clues as possible, combing through Swift’s past activity to find a pattern in the chaos. Recently, she posted a hazy photo of seven palm trees accompanied by seven palm tree emoji, which fans have taken to mean that her seventh album is on the way. Swift told Perez Hilton that she intended to release an album before she turned 30, so the timing checks out there, too. The palm trees could also be a nod to a summer drop, staying in line with Swift's last album release, which saw her moving from a fall release schedule to a summertime one.

Additional Instagram and Twitter posts lend another clue to what could be coming. Swift posted a photo of a bejeweled heart. The colors are in line with what is apparently Swift's new direction, unless she's jumping on the '00s bandwagon and going all-out Juicy Couture rhinestones.

We'll all have to wait until April 24 to see what's really happening, but knowing Swift, there should be more clues as the date draws closer. In the meantime, there's definitely something else major happening that day.

Okay so either Taylor Swift is counting down to new music on April 26 or she is really really excited for Avengers Endgame — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) April 13, 2019

So nice of Taylor Swift to start a countdown for [checks notes] Avengers: Endgame ? pic.twitter.com/n8O8VuywRY — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) April 13, 2019