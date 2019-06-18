The Internet Is Accusing Taylor Swift of Copying Beyoncé with Her New Music Video

Taylor Swift's new single "You Need to Calm Down" has received praise for its efforts to raise awareness for the LGBTQ community, but not everyone is feeling the song's new music video.

After recovering from the celebrity cameo-packed visuals on Monday morning, people began to pick up on several similarities between Taylor's video and Beyoncé's "Party" video from 2011.

Their evidence is pretty convincing. Just check out these side-by-side stills.

First, there's the whole trailer park setting and above-ground pool party theme that both videos have going on. And Taylor and Queen Bey also had very similar fashion choices, including a fur coat and bikini combo.

If Taylor Swift wants people to stop accusing her of ripping off Beyoncé, maybe she should quit ripping off Beyoncé. Her whole “above-ground pool party in a trailer park” vibe cribs a lot of shots from Bey’s “Party” video. This is just one example. pic.twitter.com/VsyUIOWbKe — Erin Gaetz (@ErinGaetz) June 17, 2019

#YouNeedToCalmDown would be a beautiful (yet opportunistic) salute to the LGBT community if it weren’t a direct rip-off of Beyoncé’s #Party video 🧐 pic.twitter.com/NH3J3taX95 — Miyoncé (@Miata_Shanay) June 17, 2019

Just another wild coincidence. pic.twitter.com/hXYycCuhPV — Erin Gaetz (@ErinGaetz) June 17, 2019

That said, Swift also made quite a few movie references in her video, including a nod to Legally Blonde's Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon), who also wore a fur coat over a bikini.

While it's totally plausible Taylor didn't intend to copy Beyoncé, her new video certainly doesn't help her case with the Beyhive. Just last month, Beyoncé's fan club came for the singer following her Billboard Music Awards drumline performance, as it looked very similar to Bey's Coachella set.

Word to the wise: Don't mess with the Beyhive — they always bring their receipts.