Taylor Swift Celebrates 25 With Beyoncé, Jay Z, Justin Timberlake and More!

Taylor Swift has a number one album, is Billboard's woman of the year and has the kind of the polished street style game that makes you question even your favorite weekend sweats. So if it's also her birthday today (Dec. 13), she can celebrate like she wants to.

The "Shake it Off" singer turned 25 with the kind of star-studded fete in the wee hours of the morning that made you wish you were a fly on the wall. As evidence, Swift posted a couple amazing photos on her Instagram account (see above) with the caption: "So this is being 25 ... #WHAT #bestbirthdayEVER." Caught in mid-party mode was the likes of Beyoncé, Jay Z, Justin Timberlake (wearing a doo-doo mask!), Sam Smith, Haim and BFF-model Karlie Kloss.

According to the Daily Mail, the pizza party took place at Swift's swanky Tribeca pad, after the singer performed at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. And the star parade didn't stop there, Selena Gomez, Emma Roberts and Chrissy Teigen also arrived ready to celebrate.

Of course, Swift wore the perfect combo of party outfit and spirit of the season in tartan trousers and a matching crop top-- the same look she wore onstage at the Jingle Ball, where she closed out the show. Yesterday, she also posted this sweet throwback as something of a teaser:

Plotting, planning, HUSTLING since 1989. A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Dec 12, 2014 at 3:11pm PST

Happy birthday to the talented chanteuse!

