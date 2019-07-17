Taylor Swift Dances Like a Cat While Wearing a Cat-Eye in the First Look at Cats

The most anticipated musical-turned-theatrical experience of the year is finally nearing its release (five months, guys!), and at long last we have our first glimpse at the star-studded adaptation.

Cats’ “A Look Inside” takes us behind the scenes of the film, interspersing rehearsal footage with cast interviews, all set against an excessively dramatic score. Taylor Swift, who plays Bombalurina, is shown dancing in black leather shorts, wearing an apt cat-eye as she describes her lifelong passion for theatrics.

As Twitter users pointed out, she also appears to be wearing cat socks, because you can never be too on brand.

Fun Fact: Taylor appears to be wearing cat socks 😺🧦 while rehearsing for the #CatsMovie. pic.twitter.com/zW3mhEtwTc — Taylor Swift News | TSwiftinAsia (@TSwiftinAsia) July 17, 2019

Similar testimonials include gushing feedback from Jason Derulo, Judi Dench (who was cast in the original 1981 production as well), Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson, Idris Elba, Francesca Hayward, James Corden, and director Tom Hooper.

Unfortunately, the Cats cast did not rehearse in full or even partial costume and makeup. There are no cat ears, noses, or claws present in the three-and-a-half-minute video. That being said, we do get to see Swift debuting some feline-inspired hand movements.

help cats featurette i'm dying pic.twitter.com/Ow8cyx9lta — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) July 17, 2019

Hudson gets at the heart of the spectacle with her closing words: “This film is an event.”

The trailer for this “event” drops Friday.