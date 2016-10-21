Taylor Swift and Her Cat Meredith Are Really Not Getting Along Right Now

Taylor Swift might be busy battling a cold and preparing for her headlining performance at the 2016 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Tex., this weekend, but her cat Meredith Grey—one of the "Wildest Dreams" singer's two Scottish Fold kitties—isn't having any of it.

The superstar took to Instagram today to share a hilarious video that shows her pleading with her beloved pet in the middle of the night to stop meowing, and the noise only continues to get louder before the 26-year-old gives up altogether. "Got a bad cold and an overly emotional cat. No sleep til Austin. Like actually though," Swift captioned the 'gram. "Ps the door isn't even closed, she's so irrational."

Got a bad cold and an overly emotional cat. No sleep til Austin. Like actually though. Ps the door isn't even closed, she's so irrational A video posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 21, 2016 at 2:21pm PDT

But this isn't the first time Meredith has given her owner some major trouble. Last year, the feline did a number on one of Swift's famous legs and gave her some very intense scratches. It looks like the blonde beauty has a feisty one on her hands.

Hey, she always has Olivia Benson to keep her company.