Taylor Swift Opened Up About Being Publicly Canceled After the Kim Kardashian Drama

Three years after the Snapchat drop heard 'round the world, Taylor Swift is continuing to open up about how she felt after being publicly canceled when Kim Kardashian released a series of videos of Swift and Kanye West discussing the lyrics to his song "Famous."

In a new interview with Vogue, Swift said that the campaign to cancel her was alienating: “A mass public shaming, with millions of people saying you are quote-unquote canceled, is a very isolating experience."

"I don’t think there are that many people who can actually understand what it’s like to have millions of people hate you very loudly," she added. “When you say someone is canceled, it’s not a TV show. It’s a human being. You’re sending mass amounts of messaging to this person to either shut up, disappear, or it could also be perceived as, Kill yourself.”

In 2016, Kardashian posted a clip on her Snapchat of West reciting the lyrics, “To all my southside n—-s that know me best, I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex” to Swift on the phone, leaving out the last part of the lyric where West says he made Swift famous. She tells him to choose whatever line he thinks is best, and says, “It’s obviously very tongue-in-cheek either way… And I really appreciate you telling me about it. That’s really nice.”

Swift previously claimed Kanye West never told her he was going to rap, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous," and the video proved the two did indeed discuss the song. Swift, however, maintained that she had been upset because she knew about some of the lyrics but not others — specifically, the line "that b*tch."

After the clips were posted, the hashtags #TaylorSwiftIsASnake and #TaylorSwiftIsCanceled began trending.

Swift has since been open about her feelings on the situation, telling a concert crowd in 2018, "A couple of years ago, someone called me a snake on social media and it caught on. And then a lot of people called me a lot of names on social media. And I went through some really low times for a while because of it. I went through some times when I didn’t know if I was gonna get to do this anymore. I wanted to send a message to you guys that if someone uses name calling to bully you on social media and even if a lot of people jump on board with it, that doesn’t have to beat you. It can strengthen you instead."

Swift told Vogue that the debacle caused her to overhaul her life.

“I realized I needed to restructure my life because it felt completely out of control,” she said. “I knew immediately I needed to make music about it because I knew it was the only way I could survive it. It was the only way I could preserve my mental health and also tell the story of what it’s like to go through something so humiliating.”

Her feelings about "cancel culture," it seems, made for inspiration for new music — she told Vogue that her song "You Need to Calm Down" was partly about "trolls and cancel culture."