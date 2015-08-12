Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris Cozy Up for Date Night in L.A.

It's a love story, baby just say yes. Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris stepped out in L.A. for a PDA-filled date night yesterday, and the musical pair was too-cute. The duo was snapped looking so-in-love as they exited the Giorgio Baldi Italian restaurant—Harris leading a beaming Swift by the hand.

For their intimate meal, the singer donned an ivory Elizabeth and James crop top and a light blue miniskirt, which she paired with a cat-face crossbody bag and satin pumps. She topped off her look with her signature cherry red lip. Meanwhile, the DJ kept it simple in skinny trousers, a long-sleeve gray top, and black kicks. The genetically blessed pair seems to be squeezing in as much time together as they can between Swift's 1989 World Tour dates, and we can't blame them.

