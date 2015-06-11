Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris Just Took #CouplesGoals to a Whole New Level

If you need more proof that Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris are absolutely adorable together, the 1989 singer's latest Instagram post will give you just that. Swift took to the photo-sharing site on Wednesday to 'gram a snap of herself with her Scottish beau, and it has us rethinking everything we ever knew about #couplesgoals.

In the picture, Swift and Harris are perched inside an inflatable swan, navigating their way through a swimming pool with a killer view. "Swan goals," Swift captioned the photo, which is the first shot she's shared of herself with Harris.

Swan goals. A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jun 10, 2015 at 3:25pm PDT

This photo comes just two days after the singer, who is curently on her 1989 World Tour, tweeted a photo of Harris, Gigi Hadid, and Karlie Kloss along with the caption, "I took a photo of my favorite people--they were laughing so hard, the lens couldn't capture it fast enough." Here's to hoping we'll see many more photos of the gorgeous couple in the future.

