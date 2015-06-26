Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris Are the World's Highest-Paid Celebrity Couple of 2015

It looks like Jay Z and Beyoncé have been dethroned. Forbes just named Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris the world's highest-paid celebrity couple of 2015, beating out the musical spouses who had previously held the title.

Combined, Swift and Harris made a whopping $146 million this year, while Jay Z and Beyoncé clocked in with $110.5 million. Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton followed in third place with $57 million.

Swift and Harris's relationship may be new, but the pair has quickly ascended the power couple rankings. Aside from boasting plenty of industry clout (who can forget Swift's recent triumph over Apple's new streaming service), touring and endorsement deals are what earned the duo their top spot on the list: Swift with Keds, Diet Coke, and Sony, and Harris with Giorgio Armani and Sol Republic headphones. With no signs of slowing down on the horizon, we predict that this couple could top the list for years to come.

