Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris Step Out Hand-in-Hand for Date Night in N.Y.C.

Hot summer nights are back, and so are Taylor Swift's matching separates. The 1989 singer—who is currently on a break from her world tour—stepped out for a dinner date with boyfriend Calvin Harris last night in New York City, and she brought back her signature look for the occasion. Dressed in a pale blue crop top and matching flared skirt ($48 and $68, bloomingdales.com) paired with nude pumps and a Prada bag, Swift was all smiles as she and Harris held hands and headed out for a romantic meal at L'asso in the Little Italy neighborhood.

Although the musical duo has been rumored to be dating for months, they only made their first official appearance as a couple at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas less than two weeks ago, where they packed on the PDA in the front row. Here's to hoping we see many more adorable snaps of them together in the future.

