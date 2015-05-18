Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris's 7 Cutest Moments from the Billboard Music Awards

Taylor Swift turned many heads during the course of the night at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. Aside from premiering the much-anticipated music video for her new single, “Bad Blood,” the 1989 singer took home eight (yes, eight) awards, and all but stole the show in a daring white Balmain jumpsuit paired with a customized Edie Parker minaudière. On top of all that, there was something else that also caught our attention last night—her date.

After months of rumors, Swift and Calvin Harris made their first appearance together as a couple at a public event at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Throughout the show, the couple packed on the cute moments, whispering into each other's ears, smiling adoringly, and congratulating one another on their wins (Harris took home the award for top dance/electronic artist). Lucky for you, we've rounded up the most aw-worthy ones. Scroll down to see them all.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Debuts "Bad Blood" Music Video at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards

Jeff Kravitz/BMA2015/FilmMagic

Kevin Winter/BMA2015/Getty Images for dcp

FilJeff Kravitz/BMA2015/FilmMagic

Kevin Winter/BMA2015/Getty Images for dcp

Kevin Winter/BMA2015/Getty Images for dcp

Larry Busacca/BMA2015/Getty Images for dcp

PHOTOS: All the Best Looks from the 2015 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet