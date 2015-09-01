Taylor Swift Just Shared the Cutest Throwback Photo of Her and Her Brother

Taylor Swift and her brother Austin may be living in the lap of luxury today, but the two haven't forgotten where they came from. On Sunday night, Lorde, who was partying with the siblings along with Swift's squad of models after the MTV Video Music Awards, tweeted out a quote from 23-year-old Austin that tugged at our heart strings.

"[At] the after party austin leaned down from the banquette heaving with models in vip to whisper in taylor's ear 'we grew up on a FARM!!'" the "Royals" singer tweeted:

at the after party austin leaned down from the banquette heaving with models in vip to whisper in taylor's ear "we grew up on a FARM!!" 😩❤️ — Lorde (@lordemusic) August 31, 2015

way cuteeeeeee — Lorde (@lordemusic) August 31, 2015

Taylor, 25, quickly responded with a vintage shot of herself with her younger sibling riding a tractor. Aw!

