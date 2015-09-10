Taylor Swift Is Proud of Her Brother Austin for Landing His First Movie Role

Taylor Swift is one proud big sister. The singer took to Instagram to congratulate her little brother, 23-year-old Austin, on his first major movie role.

Swift shared a still from an upcoming film that shows Austin (who's not so little anymore) in an unbuttoned tuxedo shirt peering out from the front seat of a vintage car with a brooding expression on his face. The 25-year-old Grammy winner (and 2015 InStyle Social Media Awards nominee—vote for her here) captioned the photo, "My brother @austinkingsleyswift just acted in his first movie and I'm all proud and stuff."

My brother @austinkingsleyswift just acted in his first movie and I'm all proud and stuff. A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Sep 9, 2015 at 2:22pm PDT

Since the younger Swift graduated from University of Notre Dame in May, he has been popping up more and more on our newsfeeds while hanging out with his older sister and her celebrity-studded squad. We're hoping the siblings share more details about the movie soon—and that it's only a matter of time before Austin's a superstar in his own right.

