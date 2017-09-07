Taylor Swift Bothering Her Cat Olivia with Questions Is All of Us with Our Pets

Taylor Swift may be a pop superstar, but deep down, she’s just like us. Don’t believe me? Check out this behind-the-scenes video for Swift’s new AT&T commercial, where the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer can’t help herself from bugging her cat Olivia Benson with a million questions.

Some real tough questions I had for Olivia. pic.twitter.com/VeLIN3iYRY — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 7, 2017

“Are you my baby wolverine? Are you the princess of meow town?” she hilariously asks Olivia, who is attempting to crawl out of Taylor's hands the whole time. “Do you want to write some songs?” Swift asks Olivia as she follows her on her hands and knees.

Such a taxing day when they're like 'eat some cookie dough' and you're like 'ok I'll make this sacrifice for my art' https://t.co/0D8LfJA49q pic.twitter.com/Yia4NqDjYR — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 7, 2017

This isn’t the only behind-the-scenes clip the singer shared from the new commercial. In another, Swift really suffers for her art by repeatedly eating cookie dough during every take. “We’re shooting in kind of these fake sets, and basically we’re doing this thing where it’s kind of like a day in the life of me,” she says. “You have to, you know, sometimes make sacrifices to get a really authentic performance.”

Watch the hilarious commercial above.