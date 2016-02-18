Read Taylor Swift's Heartfelt Birthday Message to Ed Sheeran
It's been a big week for Ed Sheeran. In the span of three days the British crooner took home two Grammys for "Thinking Out Loud" and turned 25, and nobody's happier for him than his longtime bestie, Taylor Swift. Swift (who recently snagged a few Grammys for herself) honored her former touring partner for his birthday on Wednesday with a heartfelt Instagram post recalling the day she heard "Thinking Out Loud" for this first time.
"Looking back on the highlights of my life, there's a moment I'll never forget from a day in London about two years ago," the message began.
Beneath a photo (below) of Sheeran accepting his Grammy Award for Song of the Year, Swift goes on to describe a moment when Sheeran asked her to listen to a new song, one he described as "the best one he had ever written." They were shopping for ballet shoes (well, Swift was) when he handed her a pair of headphones.
"I sat there on a bench in that store and heard 'Thinking Out Loud' for the first time, as little kids were picking out tutus and leotards next to us. Little did we know it would go on to be first dance song at countless weddings all over the world, become Ed's biggest hit, and eventually go on to win him Song of the Year at the 2016 Grammys."
Having her Sheeran run to her with new music was hardly out of the ordinary. "It happened so often that it became normal, and I don't think he ever knew how much it meant to me that he wanted me to hear his songs first. I don't think he ever knew how inspired I was by his drive and passion to constantly create new art. But it's his 25th birthday today, so I'm saying it now. You deserve everything you have, and everything you will continue to achieve, Ed."