Taylor Swift’s Beverly Hills Home Is Now an Official Landmark

Taylor Swift can rest easy knowing her legacy will live on through her iconic Beverly Hills home. On Tuesday night, the singer’s request to have her four-bedroom home reach landmark status was unanimously approved by the Beverly Hills City Council.

“I think this is a true community gem and really so thrilled that this will be landmarked and preserved,” said Mayor Lili Bosse, according to Fox News.

But the property isn’t just a landmark because Swift once graced its halls. She purchased the 1934 home from the heirs of iconic Hollywood producer Samuel Goldwyn back in 2015 for $25 million, and has spent time and money restoring the home to its original glory.

At least now we know where Taylor Swift has been hiding: presumably, inside her newly-restored Beverly Hills mansion, playing with her cats, and pretending she lives in the 1930s when getting called out on Snapchat wasn’t a possibility.

Hey, she’s always said she was an old soul.