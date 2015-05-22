Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" Music Video Breaks Vevo Record for Most Views in 24 Hours

Is 2015 the year of Taylor Swift? Following a long list of successes, the singer has a new achivement to add to her résumé: her star-studded "Bad Blood" music video garnered 20.1 million views in just 24 hours, setting a new Vevo record. The superstar takes the crown from Nicki Minaj, whose "Anaconda" music video has held the Vevo record since August 2014 with 19.6 million views.

The action-packed clip premiered at Sunday's Billboard Music Awards following huge hype on social media, and starred a slew of famous faces including Lily Aldridge as Frostbyte, Zendaya as Cut-Throat, Hayley Williams as The Crimson Curse, Gigi Hadid as Slay-Z, Ellie Goulding as Destructa X, Hailee Steinfeld as The Trinity, Lena Dunham as Lucky Fiori, Kendrick Lamar as Welvin Da Great, Karlie Kloss as Knockout, Serayah as Dilemma, Jessica Alba as Domino, Martha Hunt as Homeslice, Ellen Pompeo as Luna, Mariska Hargitay as Justice, Cara Delevingne as Mother Chucker, and Selena Gomez as Arsyn.

Check out Taylor Swift's reaction to the news below, and watch the "Bad Blood" music video.

Oh MY GOD. #BadBloodMusicVideo #24hrVevoRecord A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 21, 2015 at 10:02am PDT

FREAKING OUT RIGHT NOWYOU BROKE THE VEVO WORLD RECORD THANK YOU http://t.co/XTwKCWR4x9#24hrVevoRecord #BadBloodMusicVideo — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 21, 2015

