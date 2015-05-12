Taylor Swift Adds More Famous BFFs to "Bad Blood" Music Video Lineup

The list of celebrities cast in Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" music video just keeps on growing. The superstar has been rolling out the all-star list of names on her Instagram account since last week with movie poster-like photos, first teasing the premiere with a snap of herself as her character Catastrophe.

Swift has since revealed a long list of her BFFs who will kick-ass alongside her in the music video—Lily Aldridge as Frostbyte, Zendaya as Cut-Throat, Hayley Williams as The Crimson Curse, Gigi Hadid as Slay-Z, Ellie Goulding as Destructa X, Hailee Steinfeld as The Trinity, Lena Dunham as Lucky Fiori, and the latest additions: Kendrick Lamar as Welvin Da Great, Karlie Kloss as Knockout, Serayah as Dilemma, and Jessica Alba as Domino.

See all of Swift's "Bad Blood" co-stars below, and tune in to the 2015 Billboard Music Awards on May 17 to watch the world premiere of her new music video.

