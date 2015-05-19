Taylor Swift Shares an Explosive "Bad Blood" Music Video Blooper

If, like us, you've had Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar's video for "Bad Blood" on repeat since its debut at the Billboard Music Awards, no doubt you're wishing you were among the impressive crew of cameos.

In what is probably the most star-studded music video we've ever seen, each of Swift's pals (Selena Gomez, Jessica Alba, Lena Dunham, Cindy Crawford, Hailee Steinfeld, we could go on and on ...) play a seriously sassy superhero type led by Swift's kick-ass alter ego Catastrophe. But in typically self-deprecating style, Swift confessed that she's not as smooth as she looks in the final cut, sharing a rather hilarious blooper.

Go to 1:42 of the #BadBloodMusicVideo to see the take where I got it right. This, however, was the first take. #stuntFAIL A video posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 18, 2015 at 2:11pm PDT

RELATED: See All of Taylor Swift's Dazzling 1989 World Tour Costumes

The 25-year-old took to Instagram to post a video of her #stuntFAIL, in which she makes a rather painful-looking tumble through a stunt wall. And even though she assures us "I forgot to keep running, I'm fine"—that had to hurt. Just shake it off, Taylor.

PHOTOS: See All the Hottest Looks from the 2015 Billboard Music Awards