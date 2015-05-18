Taylor Swift Debuts "Bad Blood" Music Video at 2015 Billboard Music Awards

The 2015 Billboard Music Awards got off to a roaring start with Taylor Swift's debut of her hotly anticipated "Bad Blood" music video.

Swift, who has slowly revealed the video's all-star lineup over the past few weeks, finally unveiled the video Sunday night—and it exceeded even our sky-high expectations.

It opens with a Kill Bill-esque fight scene in an office building with Swift's character, Catastrophe, and Selena Gomez's Arsyn fighting men in order to get a briefcase. However, things go awry when Swift seemingly gets betrayed by Gomez, who kicks her out of the window and onto a car.

The video then quickly launches through scenes reminiscent of action and sci-fi films (like The Fifth Element and Sin City), with a whirlwind of stars including Jessica Alba, Lena Dunham, Kendrick Lamar, Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, Lily Aldridge, Zendaya, Hayley Williams, Gigi Hadid, Ellie Goulding, Hailee Steinfeld, Serayah, Cindy Crawford, Martha Hunt—and even Ellen Pompeo and Mariska Hargitay.

