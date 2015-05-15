Taylor Swift Adds Ellen Pompeo and Mariska Hargitay to "Bad Blood" Music Video Lineup

The list of celebrities cast in Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" music video just keeps on growing, but her two latest additions—Ellen Pompeo as Luna and Mariska Hargitay as Justice—have a special meaning to all the singer's fans.
For all of the Swift novices who may be wondering why these two stars have been added to the lineup, allow us to explain: The Grammy-winner's two cats—Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson—are named in honor of Pompeo and Hargitay's popular television characters on Grey's Anatomy and Law & Order: SVU, respectively.
The superstar has been rolling out the all-star list of names on her Instagram account since last week with movie poster-like photos, first teasing the premiere with a snap of herself as her character Catastrophe. Swift has since shared a long list of her BFFs that will appear alongside her in the music video—Lily Aldridge as Frostbyte, Zendaya as Cut-Throat, Hayley Williams as The Crimson Curse, Gigi Hadid as Slay-Z, Ellie Goulding as Destructa X, Hailee Steinfeld as The Trinity, Lena Dunham as Lucky Fiori, Kendrick Lamar as Welvin Da Great, Karlie Kloss as Knockout, Serayah as Dilemma, Jessica Alba as Domino, Martha Hunt as Homeslice, and Cara Delevingne as Mother Chucker.
See the rest of Swift's "Bad Blood" co-stars below, and tune in to the 2015 Billboard Music Awards on May 17 to watch the world premiere of her new music video.