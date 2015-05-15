Taylor Swift Adds Ellen Pompeo and Mariska Hargitay to "Bad Blood" Music Video Lineup

The list of celebrities cast in Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" music video just keeps on growing, but her two latest additions—Ellen Pompeo as Luna and Mariska Hargitay as Justice—have a special meaning to all the singer's fans.

For all of the Swift novices who may be wondering why these two stars have been added to the lineup, allow us to explain: The Grammy-winner's two cats—Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson—are named in honor of Pompeo and Hargitay's popular television characters on Grey's Anatomy and Law & Order: SVU, respectively.

Meet Luna. @ellenpompeo #BadBloodMusicVideo A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 14, 2015 at 8:48am PDT

Meet Justice. @therealmariskahargitay #BadBloodMusicVideo A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 14, 2015 at 2:34pm PDT

The superstar has been rolling out the all-star list of names on her Instagram account since last week with movie poster-like photos, first teasing the premiere with a snap of herself as her character Catastrophe. Swift has since shared a long list of her BFFs that will appear alongside her in the music video—Lily Aldridge as Frostbyte, Zendaya as Cut-Throat, Hayley Williams as The Crimson Curse, Gigi Hadid as Slay-Z, Ellie Goulding as Destructa X, Hailee Steinfeld as The Trinity, Lena Dunham as Lucky Fiori, Kendrick Lamar as Welvin Da Great, Karlie Kloss as Knockout, Serayah as Dilemma, Jessica Alba as Domino, Martha Hunt as Homeslice, and Cara Delevingne as Mother Chucker.

RELATED: See All of Taylor Swift's Dazzling 1989 World Tour Costumes

See the rest of Swift's "Bad Blood" co-stars below, and tune in to the 2015 Billboard Music Awards on May 17 to watch the world premiere of her new music video.

Meet Frostbyte. @lilyaldridge #BadBloodMusicVideo A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 7, 2015 at 1:58pm PDT

Meet Cut-Throat. @Zendaya #BadBloodMusicVideo A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 8, 2015 at 6:19am PDT

Meet The Crimson Curse. @yelyahwilliams #BadBloodMusicVideo A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 8, 2015 at 12:58pm PDT

Meet Slay-Z. @gigihadid #BadBloodMusicVideo A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 9, 2015 at 6:02am PDT

Meet Destructa X. @elliegoulding #BadBloodMusicVideo A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 9, 2015 at 1:01pm PDT

Meet The Trinity. @haileesteinfeld #BadBloodMusicVideo A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 10, 2015 at 9:44am PDT

Meet Lucky Fiori. @lenadunham #BadBloodMusicVideo A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 10, 2015 at 2:54pm PDT

Meet Welvin Da Great. @kendricklamar #BadBloodMusicVideo A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 11, 2015 at 6:29am PDT

Meet Knockout. @karliekloss #BadBloodMusicVideo A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 11, 2015 at 1:02pm PDT

Meet Dilemma. @serayah #BadBloodMusicVideo A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 12, 2015 at 8:04am PDT

Meet Domino. @jessicaalba #BadBloodMusicVideo A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 12, 2015 at 1:56pm PDT

Meet HomeSlice. @marhunt #BadBloodMusicVideo A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 13, 2015 at 8:08am PDT

Meet Mother Chucker. @caradelevingne #BadBloodMusicVideo A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 15, 2015 at 6:45am PDT

PHOTOS: 71 Reasons Why Taylor Swift Is a Street Style Pro