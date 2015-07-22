Taylor Swift Celebrates Her VMA Noms With Throwback Clip of Her Fight Training for "Bad Blood"

Taylor Swift scored an impressive nine MTV Video Music Awards nominations yesterday, and she celebrated by giving us a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her "Bad Blood" music video. The singer posted a clip from her first day of fight training for the star-studded hit, which she captioned: "Throwback to my first day of fight training for the Bad Blood music video. Thank you so much for the 9 nominations. You can vote for Video of the Year NOW!!!"

In the 'gram, Swift shows off her strength as she throws multiple punches and takes three men down to the ground. Check it out below, and watch the full "Bad Blood" video below to see the superstar in action.

Throwback to my first day of fight training for the Bad Blood music video. Thank you so much for the 9 nominations. You can vote for Video of the Year NOW!!! A video posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 21, 2015 at 10:02am PDT

