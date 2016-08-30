Taylor Swift Attends Blake Lively's Private Baby Shower in New York

Just days following Blake Lively’s birthday, the expectant Shallows actress enjoyed yet another celebratory event: her own baby shower—with a guest list that included Taylor Swift!
According to People, Swift was among the famous faces to attend the weekend bash in New York, making for a busy few days for the "Shake It Off" singer. She made a quick commute to Nashville, Tenn., in order to report to jury duty the following Monday. Lively’s shower, for her second child with Ryan Reynolds, took place Saturday at the Bedford Post Inn in New York's Westchester County, E! News reports.
The soirée fell two days after the actress's 29th birthday, which was on Thursday, Aug. 25. It reportedly began at 11 a.m. and lasted 90 minutes, after which several guests returned to Lively and Reynolds's home for additional festivities.
Since news of Lively's second pregnancy broke in April, the 29-year-old has stood as a pillar of maternity style—making buzz-worthy appearances across both coasts and looking ever the fairytale princess at the Cannes Film Festival in May.
The actress and her husband of nearly four years are already parents to daughter James, who turns 2 in December.
Congratulations, Blake, on becoming a second-time mom!