Taylor Swift and her #GirlSquad Take an Epic Elevator Ride at the 2015 VMAs

Taylor Swift hit the MTV Video Music Awards in style and per usual, she had her famous #girlsquad in tow. The singer arrived to the awards in sequin crop top and pants alongside pals Lily Aldrige, Karlie Kloss, Martha Hunt, Selena Gomez, and Cara DeLivingne in what will now be one of the most envy-inducing elevator rides in history.

"The #VMAs are over, you can all go home now. This elevator ride wins everything! #girlsquad #goals," captioned Victoria's Secret on Instagram, giving the world a sneak peek at a bevy of sexy outfits.

Tonight is a big night for Swift, who is nominated for video of the year and is also debuting her highly anticipated music video for "Wildest Dreams" featuring Scott Eastwood.

Stay tuned for more Taylor (and the rest of the squad) at tonight's VMAs.

