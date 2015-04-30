Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris Get Their Famous Friends Together for a BBQ

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris have officially integrated their social circles—and it makes for a pretty impressive who's who of showbiz.

Swift hosted a BBQ at her home on Tuesday night and according to attendee, Ellie Goulding, Harris was in charge of whipping up a vegan feast:

Shoutout to @CalvinHarris for hooking me up with vegan bbq tonight — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) April 29, 2015

Gal pals Lorde, Empire starlet Serayah, and Paper Towns actress Halston Sage, also attended and were shown posing with Swift and a bicycle in one of the "Blank Space" singer's new Instagram snaps (above).

Music makers Harris, 31, and Swift, 25, already share mutual friends in Haim (the DJ worked with the trio on the track "Pray to God"), and also Goulding, the musician behind the track "Outside." Harris took to Instagram to share a snap of the crew's decadent desserts.

Instagram / calvinharris

Adorably, Harris even had time for Swift's beloved cats Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson and posted a Taylor-inspired cute feline snap, captioning that they'd shared a "Moment."

Instagram / calvinharris

Though they've yet to confirm a relationship, Swift and Harris have been seen enjoying time together and even holding hands while out and about. Swift has certainly added a few more names to her ever-expanding famous friendship group, which already includes Selena Gomez, Jaime King, Lena Dunham, and Karlie Kloss.

