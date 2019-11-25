Taylor Swift Served Serious Reputation Vibes at the AMAs

Taylor Swift's star-studded night at the 2019 American Music Awards was certainly one to remember.

The star, who was honored with the Artist of the Decade award, hit the red carpet in a look that could have been torn straight from the pages of her Reputation era – glittery green scales for snakeskin, anyone?

Taylor rocked a shimmery green Julien Macdonald asymmetrical dress, complete with an up-to-there thigh high slit. Paired with the eye-catching, glittery dress were form-fitting over-the-knee boots by Casadei. She also debuted earrings by Ofira to top off the look. Her half-up, half-down updo was a fitting style.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

It's a much different look in terms of tone in comparison to her wardrobe choices for her latest album, Lover. She's been opting for bright colors, rainbow hair, and other "happy" styles, much like the imagery reflected in her music videos. It was a sexy take on some of the similar outfits she wore while promoting her previous album, which made for an interesting red carpet appearance.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Just Made a Case for the Cold-Weather Bodysuit

The sparkling green number wasn't the only interesting fashion choice for Taylor that night, though. She opened her artist of the decade performance (a medley of hits) while wearing a bright white button-down shirt with all of the names of her albums decorating the front of the top in bold, prison-like letters.

It was a pointed jab at the controversy surrounding the drama around Big Machine Label Group allegedly barring her from performing the hits she busted out in her memorable performance last night. Her latest album, Lover, was released on Republic Records, and thus wasn't included on the stark white shirt.

During her performance, she performed several hits from her now-legendary career, including "Blank Space," "Love Story," "I Knew You Were Trouble" and "Shake It Off," which found her joined by Camila Cabello and Halsey. For her final song "Lover," ballerina Misty Copeland took the stage alongside Swift.

Swift later took the stage with an impassioned speech, thanking her fans for all of their support over the years, especially as of late.

"The last year of my life has had some of the best times of my life and some of the hardest things in my life that haven’t been public," Taylor said during her speech.

"I want to say thank you to the fans for being something that is a constant in my life. This year was good, but really complicated. On behalf of me, my family, thank you for being there and caring."

Swift's wins at the 2019 AMAs brought her total number of wins to 25, breaking the previous record held by Michael Jackson.