Has Taylor Swift Ever Looked This Cool? Her Latest Street Style Outfit Is a Winner

Poersch / SPOT / AKM-GSI
Jonathan Borge
Apr 30, 2016 @ 8:15 am

Taylor Swift has learned to wear her newfound edge well since debuting a rock 'n' roll platinum ‘do earlier this month. In fact, since her recent beauty transformation, it appears the 1989 singer has taken a step away from her go-to A-line skirts and solid color crop tops to debut a reconstructed look that’s far more effortless. Case in point: Her two-piece getup for a daytime lunch outing in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Thursday.

Rocking a coral-toned lip for a pop of color, Swift strutted across town in a pair of simple, slightly distressed black denim shorts with a tucked-in T-shirt, a mini black leather crossbody, and minimalist white sneakers. The short length of her bottoms showcased the 26-year-old’s toned, fresh-off-the-tour stems, while reflective shades paired well with her bright locks, causing quite the statement.

So what exactly was the star doing over on the West Coast? Hanging with her girl squad, naturally. She took to Instagram to share three must-see shots of herself, Lily Aldridge and the sisters of Haim celebrating Gigi Hadid's 21st birthday.

This is what you came for. @gigihadid @lilyaldridge

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

We go fast with the game we play. @haimtheband @lilyaldridge

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

We say nothing more than we need. @haimtheband @lilyaldridge

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

We’re digging it, Taylor.

