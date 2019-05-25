Did Taylor Swift Just Give Everyone a Major Hint at Her Album Title?

If you've been humming along to Taylor Swift's summertime earworm "ME!," you could already have the name of her new album on the tip of your tongue. In a new interview with The Independent, Swift actually gave fans a clue to her forthcoming album's title, saying, "I think you see it once, and you hear it twice."

Super sleuths honed in on the hints immediately. Dissecting the music video for "ME!" isn't easy with its Technicolor, rainbow-sherbet dance sequences, but the name was right there in neon lights. It wasn't even hidden — if you know where to look, that is.

The word "Lover" appears on a building in the video, right as Swift is sitting on a unicorn-shaped gargoyle while she's wearing a cotton-candy pink gown. That takes care of seeing it once, since that particular tableau doesn't appear in the video again.

Put that together with Swift's statement about hearing the album title and listeners confirmed the TS7-Lover theory.

In the song, Swift sings, "Baby doll, when it comes to a lover / I promise that you'll never find another like / Me-e-e, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh" during the pre-chorus. The same section gets repeated during the actual chorus when Swift and Brendon Urie duet. That makes two and fulfills Swift's not-so-cryptic riddle.

So, all signs seem to point to Lover being the title of the up-to-now unnamed seventh album, if Swift's own clues are to be believed. For anyone wondering if this is the first time Swift's used the term, it's not. Back in her Reputation days, she uses the word in the single "...Ready for It," when she sings "he can be my jailer, Burton to this Taylor / Every lover known in comparison is a failure."

It comes up again on the LP when she sings, "I'm laughing with my lover, makin' forts under covers," in the track "Call It What You Want."

Swift's interview didn't just give a clue to the name of her upcoming album. She also gave readers a peek into what it would sound like, too. For anyone thinking that she was getting back to her country roots or abandoning the noir pop of Reputation, it looks like the only things listeners should expect is the unexpected. "ME!" is just an amuse-bouche for what's to come.

"I'm heading in a different direction musically than they've seen in the past few years," she explained. "This song ["ME!"] was to change expectations and be a bit of a palate cleanser before they hear more of this new project."