People Are Accusing Taylor Swift of Copying Beyoncé's Coachella Performance

Taylor Swift debuted the first live performance of her new single, "ME!", at the Billboard Music Awards last night, but it wasn't the song itself that got people talking. Instead, people were ringing the alarm over some similarities between her performance and Beyoncé's epic Coachella appearance in 2018. (They called it Beychella for a reason.)

Swift's use of a drumline and an all-pink band aesthetic, in particular, had people calling her out on Twitter for "ripping off" of Bey. Beyoncé's performance, which was the focus of her recent documentary, Homecoming, also featured a marching band, all-pink outfits, and slightly similar sets — and the Beyhive was quick to notice.

TAYLOR SWIFT JUST BIT TF OUTTA BEYONCE ON THE BILLBOARD AWARDS ... I’m 💀😭😭😭💀💀💀💀 where is the beyhive???? pic.twitter.com/hWvRcKK4an — Jamilah Michelle (@jamilahmichelle) May 2, 2019

“One of these things is not like the other” #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/3h6MhC2rJG — クリス RULES (@ChrisRules_) May 2, 2019

the beyoncé i want vs the beyoncé my mom says we have at home pic.twitter.com/InGuKsA306 — 🌊 (@mattwhitlockPM) May 2, 2019

No Beyonce didn't invent Drumline HOWEVER



The band dressed in pink

Her in a leotard

Literally the scene resembles Beyonce's opener at the top of the bleachers



She knows EXACTLY what she was doing and the implications that has #BBMAs — Creole Spice (@Aurum718) May 2, 2019

Some, however, pointed out that neither Beyoncé nor Taylor have a monopoly on using drumlines for performances, and it was probably a coincidence that their respective appearances looked similar.

Girl, it’s drums... Beyoncé wasn’t the first to use drums in a performance and Taylor definitely isn’t either. Beyoncé had a whole as band and Taylor had just drums. Y’all need to stop comparing the most general things just because you don’t like Taylor. https://t.co/ORySBD7tQf — t⭐️ (@reputytion) May 2, 2019

And some Swifties even accused Beyoncé of being the one to copy Taylor in the first place.

Taylor Swift opening her 2009 fearless world tour with a marching band while beyonce was still in diapers 😍 pic.twitter.com/OdGEkRJU8s — 🦋 Nick (@fibromyaIgaga) May 2, 2019

Meanwhile, some people pointed out that this isn't the first time Taylor has been accused of copying Bey.

Taylor Swift does a marching band at the #BBMAs?



Really?? 😒



A few weeks after the release of #HOMECOMING ?!?!



Wait I think I’ve seen this episode before ...



🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/psy6gYfkBP — Catherine Ferrer (@catferrer) May 2, 2019

We may never know if Taylor was really drawing inspiration from Beyoncé, but one thing is clear: Don't mess with the Beyhive — or Swifties, for that matter.