Taylor Swift Flashes a Hint of Her Abs in an Orange Cropped Sweater

Just one day after stepping out in New York City for the Kings of Leon concert in a leg-flaunting Helmet Lang LBD, girl squad in tow, Taylor Swift is back at it again!

The pop star is never one to head out on the town without her gal pals, and Thursday night was no exception as she went to dinner in the city with BFFs Dakota Johnson and Cara Delevingne. The 26-year-old opted for a more low-key look for the outing, flashing a hint of her toned abs in a cropped Elizabeth and James orange sweater, which she paired with high-waist black jeans, black-and-orange booties, and her signature red lip.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson and model Cara Delevingne twinned with their singer BFF with similar high-waist black trousers. Cara opted to keep her look athleisure-inspired with a sheer white tank top and a navy blue silk bomber jacket, while Johnson went for a rock chic vibe with a white blouse and a heavily studded black leather jacket with red accents and a leopard print collar.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Looks like this fall is going to be full of squad outings for Swift!