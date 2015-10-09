Taylor Swift Officially Rules Instagram with 50 Million Followers
It's time for Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian to bow down, because Taylor Swift has reached a huge benchmark a as the reigning queen of Instagram. The "Shake It Off" singer now has 50 million followers on the social platform.
Earlier this summer Beyoncé had the largest Instagram fan base but Kardashian—and her constant stream of attention-grabbing photos—overtook the "Drunk in Love" singer in August. However, the Selfish author's lead proved to be short-lived: After a few weeks, Swifties united to push the 25-year-old from the No. 3 spot into the top slot.
Swift naturally marked her latest accomplishment with an Instagram post, in which she thanked her followers and attributed her giant number of fans to a specific reason. She wrote in the caption, "50 million followers!! Thanks so much guys. I'm pretty sure this is just because I have cute cats though":
It looks like the battle's getting fiercer! We'll have to stay tuned to see how long Swift's reign will last.