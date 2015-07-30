See What Went Down During the Making of Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" Music Video

If you thought Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" music video couldn't get any more bad ass, think again. In honor of its MTV VMA Video of the Year nomination, the pop star has been on a roll this week posting behind-the-scenes footage from the making of her all-star video on Instagram, and each clip is is cooler than the last.
In the 'grams, we see how Swift and her pals prepared for their roles, plus we also learn how several of the super spies got their names. So far we've been treated to snippets featuring Lily Aldridge, Karlie Kloss, Serayah, Hayley Williams, and Jessica Alba, and we have a feeling we're in for some more action-packed peeks.
Go behind-the-scenes now by watching all the videos below.
