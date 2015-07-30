See What Went Down During the Making of Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" Music Video

If you thought Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" music video couldn't get any more bad ass, think again. In honor of its MTV VMA Video of the Year nomination, the pop star has been on a roll this week posting behind-the-scenes footage from the making of her all-star video on Instagram, and each clip is is cooler than the last.

In the 'grams, we see how Swift and her pals prepared for their roles, plus we also learn how several of the super spies got their names. So far we've been treated to snippets featuring Lily Aldridge, Karlie Kloss, Serayah, Hayley Williams, and Jessica Alba, and we have a feeling we're in for some more action-packed peeks.

Go behind-the-scenes now by watching all the videos below.

Bad Blood got a 6TH WEEK at #1 at pop radio! To celebrate, I'll be posting some behind the scenes clips of our video shoot. First up: Frostbyte. @lilyaldridge Don't forget to vote for VMAs! Link in bio obvs A video posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 27, 2015 at 7:57pm PDT

"So I'm ready..." -Dilemma @serayah Vote for VMAs! Link is in my bio. A video posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 28, 2015 at 10:39am PDT

"We just came up with my name: Knockout." @karliekloss Don't forget to vote for VMAs! A video posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 29, 2015 at 12:23pm PDT

"My character... She is The Crimson Curse." @yelyahwilliams A video posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 29, 2015 at 7:35pm PDT

"I'm playing Domino, the motorcycle expert." @jessicaalba A video posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 30, 2015 at 9:09am PDT

