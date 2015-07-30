See What Went Down During the Making of Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" Music Video

instagram/ taylorswift
Jennifer Davis
Jul 30, 2015 @ 3:00 pm

If you thought Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" music video couldn't get any more bad ass, think again. In honor of its MTV VMA Video of the Year nomination, the pop star has been on a roll this week posting behind-the-scenes footage from the making of her all-star video on Instagram, and each clip is is cooler than the last. 

In the 'grams, we see how Swift and her pals prepared for their roles, plus we also learn how several of the super spies got their names. So far we've been treated to snippets featuring Lily Aldridge, Karlie Kloss, Serayah, Hayley Williams, and Jessica Alba, and we have a feeling we're in for some more action-packed peeks. 

Go behind-the-scenes now by watching all the videos below.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Celebrates Her VMA Noms With Throwback Clip of Her Fight Training for "Bad Blood"

"So I'm ready..." -Dilemma @serayah Vote for VMAs! Link is in my bio.

A video posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

"We just came up with my name: Knockout." @karliekloss Don't forget to vote for VMAs!

A video posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

"My character... She is The Crimson Curse." @yelyahwilliams

A video posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

"I'm playing Domino, the motorcycle expert." @jessicaalba

A video posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

RELATED: See Taylor Swift Meet Her Godson for the First Time

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!