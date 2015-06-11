Orange Is The New Black Shares a Set with Big Bird—and 3 More Odd Revelations from Taylor Schilling

We're making room in our queue for the much-anticipated release of Orange Is The New Black's third season tomorrow. (Weekend plans: powering through all 13 episodes.) We caught up with Taylor Schilling, who plays incarcerated lead Piper Chapman in the Netflix original series, and she dished on what goes on behind the scenes with the ladies of Litchfield.

OITNB Shares a Set with Sesame Street

"It's such a wild set because Sesame Street shoots on the stage above us. It's comforting to know that Big Bird is upstairs. And Uzo Aduba ran into the guy who plays Elmo."

The Cast Won't Talk About Previous Seasons

"I don't really ever feel like there's an appropriate time to start to talk about things that have happened on the show because I want to respect the experience that people have with shows that can be streamed. It's a very personal, intimate experience, and I love that some people are just starting Season 1 and getting to know the world that we've created for the first time. I want people to assimilate on their own, without any spoilers from us."

The Real Piper Reads Every Script

"Piper Kerman is still a consultant on the show, so she reads each script. But after Season 1, we moved significantly away from [Kerman's memoir, Orange Is the New Black] and went on our own course. [Creator] Jenji Kohan was very clear that we were creating Litchfield, which was not the prison Piper Kerman was in. Piper Chapman, my character, is not an iteration of Piper Kerman. She’s a separate, autonomous being."

Natasha Lyonne Is the Resident Twitter Pro

"She should give us all lessons on how to Tweet and Instagram. I check in to see what our castmates are up to. I’m on Twitter and Instagram, that’s it. Not Facebook. My castmates are so good at it, but it feels like math to me. In terms of technology, I peaked with Oregon Trail."

—Reporting by Alex Scordelis and Christina Shanahan