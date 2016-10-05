In Taylor Lautner's Experience, Women Can’t Help but Pet His Abs: “They Don’t Even Ask”

When Taylor Lautner visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, the talk show host took the opportunity to flash back to an earlier visit when Lautner surprised one lucky Twilight fan with a meet-and-greet—and the female admirer couldn’t stop petting his rock-hard abs.

“I just wanted to talk to her and she would just … She wouldn’t stop. The whole time I’m just talking to her she’s casually just reaching over and rubbing my stomach,” Lautner joked, explaining that it's not a one-time occurrence. “I guess because they watched it on screen, they feel like it’s theirs?”

“They don’t even ask," he said. "They just reach over and start touching me as I’m talking to them."

The hunky star, wearing an outfit by Ted Baker London, also described a situation where he feels he ought to ward off prying hands. "The problem is if I just got done eating pizza or something, I’m like, 'Oh, you don’t want to touch that right now,'" he said before DeGeneres reached over and gave his stomach a pet herself.

Fans aren’t the only ones that Lautner gets up close and personal with: The Scream Queens star has fed a giraffe with his mouth—not once, but twice.

Nothing to see here @a_giraffe_named_stanley A photo posted by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on Jun 24, 2016 at 7:28pm PDT

Although the second time (above) went smoothly, but first time got a little more slimy than intended. “This one went better, but before I have a picture of the tongue going inside my mouth. I tried it again, and this one was much more successful,” he joked. “I live on the edge, Ellen.”

We’ve never been more jealous of a giraffe. Watch the hilarious interview at top.