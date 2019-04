Image zoom PictureGroup

Congratulations, Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney! The pop singer and her boyfriend, who she met on the set of her "You and I" music video, just celebrated their one-year anniversary. Just who makes Mother Monster so smiley? Learn five fun facts about her leading man in the gallery.

