Taylor Swift Pulls a Pippa as Bridesmaid in BFF's Wedding

Camryn Rabideau
Sep 03, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

Remember way back when Taylor Swift sang about sitting in class next to a redhead named Abigail in her song "Fifteen"? Well yesterday, Abigail Anderson got married on Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, and her high school bestie was right by her side.

These two ladies have a longstanding friendship—Anderson was even Swift's date to the 2015 Grammys—so it's really no surprise the 27-year-old singer was asked to be a bridesmaid in the wedding. Anderson looked stunning on her big day, wearing a strapless lace gown with a layered mermaid-style bottom, and Swift did her job diligently, carrying her friend's train as they headed into the church.

The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer looked every bit as lovely, wearing a floor-length burgundy dress with a sweetheart neckline. Swift styled her shoulder-length bob in loose curls, and naturally, sported her signature red lip.

Splash News

Anderson and her fiancé got engaged back in 2016, and Swift was also by their side at the engagement party. This friendship really is one for the ages!

Congrats to Anderson on her marriage—everyone looked amazing!

Show Transcript

Taylor Swift sent her social media followers in a frenzy in August after she blacked out her accounts and returned with cryptic videos teasing new music. Swifties just found out her new album Reputation is set to come out on November 10th. It's already hyped to join her other five mega popular albums that catapulted T Swizzle to one of the most successful artists of our time. Coinage, life well spent. Presented by Geico. The 27 year old Pennsylvania native may have not always been surrounded by an epic girl posse and dating the latest and greatest, but her music career still started out strong. She released her first single, Tim McGraw, in 2006, selling 2.5 million copies. From then on, it was only up. Her first five albums sold over 33 million copies worldwide, and all went platinum. And of course, an artist with millions of album sales will have a few sold out tours. The total box office revenue from Taylor's four tours is over $400 million. Tay's earning money beyond her wildest dreams. She also made a reported 170 million dollars in 2016 just from endorsements. Taylor Swift may have taken a few years off from releasing music, but after the internet going wild over her last announcement it's safe to say she wont be losing momentum any time soon. We are never ever, ever, getting tired of you Tay. [MUSIC] Coinage. Life, well spent. Presented by GEICO.

