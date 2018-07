The biggest names in music hit the town last night to fete VEVO, Universal Music and YouTube's new Web site dedicated soley to music videos. Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Mariah Carey joined Bono, Justin Timberlake and John Mayer at N.Y.C.'s Skylight Studios for a party that rivaled any Grammy soiree. Capping off the star-studded night were performances by Adam Lambert and Lady Gaga, who wore a giant bow hairdo and heavily draped Valentino gown.

—Enid Portuguez