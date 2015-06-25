Taye Diggs Looks Amazing in First Hedwig And The Angry Inch Photo

It was revealed in May that Taye Diggs had been cast as the next lead in Broadway's Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and now the first photo of him in character is here. People revealed the exclusive first look at Diggs glammed up in glittery makeup as Hedwig (below), and we have to say, he looks amazing.

"Hedwig is the role of a lifetime. I'm looking forward to being challenged performance-wise on many levels, as well as being humbled by the musical's social implications," Diggs says in the new issue of People. "I also like wearing nail polish."

The actor is confirmed to take over the part for Darren Criss on July 22, after Criss's run ends on July 19. Diggs will be the first African-American to play the title character in New York City—but this won't be the star's first turn on the Great White Way. Diggs was a member of the original cast of Rent.

You can purchase tickets to Taye Diggs's Hedwig and the Angry Inch performances on hedwigbroadway.com now.

