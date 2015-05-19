Hedwig and The Angry Inch's Newest Star? Taye Diggs

Broadway has cast the next Hedwig for Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and it's Taye Diggs. The actor is confirmed to take over for Darren Criss on July 22, after Criss's run ends on July 19. Diggs will be the first African-American to play the title character in New York City—but this won't be the star's first turn on the Great White Way. Diggs was a member of the original cast of Rent.

"Taye is fantastic—he has theater cred, he has pop culture cred, he can sing, he can act, he can dance, he’s smart and he’s sexy," David Binder, the show’s lead producer, told The New York Times. "That’s why we cast him."

You can purchase tickets to Taye Diggs's Hedwig and the Angry Inch performances on hedwigbroadway.com now.

