Tatyana Ali Introduces Her Baby Boy on Instagram

Welcome to the world of social media, Edward Aszard Rasberry! Tatyana Ali, aka Ashley Banks of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, took to Instagram Wednesday to share her first public photo of her son, born Sept. 16.

In the adorable snap, Ali cradles the almost-2-month-old Edward, who is swaddled in a baby sling. "Spending my days learning how to keep up with this little pumpkin," she captioned the photo. "Happy Halloween, Everybody!!!"

Spending my days learning how to keep up with this little pumpkin. Happy Halloween Everybody!!! @lillebaby My latest @PEOPLEbabies blogpost is up! #😍 A photo posted by Tatyana Ali (@tatyanaali) on Oct 31, 2016 at 12:42pm PDT

"We're completely swooning over this kid," Ali wrote in her People Babies blog on Halloween. "If I can try to remember anything at all in this heaven, it’s to take my time, be present, take it all in, so I can remember everything and live in it eternally."

Ali and her husband Dr. Vaughn Rasberry tied the knot back in July of this year after announcing their engagement and Ali's pregnancy in March. The duo met on eHarmony and were together for two years before deciding to become man and wife.

We're loving baby Edward's first foray onto Instagram. Here's to many more to come!