This Meghan Markle-Approved Skincare Product Just Got a Makeover

You can't really put a price on Duchess-worthy skin, but if you had to, it would be $65.

That's how much a jar of Tatcha's Rice Enyzme Powder will set you back. The cult-favorite physical exfoliator counts Meghan Markle among its legions of diehard fans. The exfoliator gained its loyal following because of its gentle yet effective formula that sloughs away dead skin, dirt, and oil, without causing irritation or dryness.

Now, Tatcha has given its classic product the rom-com makeover montage treatment by completely revamping it. Why did the brand mess with such a good thing? Well, it was to make its Rice Enyzme Powder even better.

RELATED: How Tatcha's Rice Enzyme Powder Changed the Way We All Exfoliate

Just like the original, the new version is made with Japanese rice bran that turns into a creamy exfoliator once it comes into contact with water. Instead of relying on harsh granules to exfoliate, the formula has papaya fruit enzymes. What's changed is that it's even creamier now, so it's more like a cream and less like a paste. Plus, the formula is now pH neutral so that the exfoliator doesn't strip skin of any moisture.

VIDEO: One of These $3 Lip Balms Sells Every Second Across the World

Since exfoliators aren't one-skin-type-fits-all, Tatcha's also added three new formulas that cater to common skin concerns. Along with the classic one, which is ideal for combination/dry skin, you can choose from "deep," for combination to extremely oily skin, "gentle," for dry, flaky skin, or "calming," for sensitive, irritated skin.

You can give your exfoliating routine the royal treatment starting today. The four revamped Rice Enyzme Powders just launched on Tatcha.com, and they'll make their Sephora and Sephora.com debut on Friday, August 3.