Celebrate Frida Kahlo's Birthday with a Tasty Fish Taco

As some art connoisseurs may well know, the late Mexican painter Frida Kahlo would have turned 107 today. Known for her vibrant self-portraits, her incomparable depiction of the female form helped transform her into a feminist icon and national hero. To celebrate the beloved artist, we reached out to Julian Alonzo, executive chef of the New York Botanical Garden, for a Kahlo-inspired recipe.

“Frida Kahlo inspires me to create amazing simple food with bold flavor and depth, just as she did in her paintings," Alonzo tells InStyle. "I picture myself at La Casa Azul, her home and studio, and create dishes that I think best represent her life, legacy, and passion.” In the spirit of the ease, simplicity and pleasures of no-fuss summer dining, along with the garden's latest exhibition, "Frida Kahlo: Art, Garden, Life," he created this fish taco which can be found at La Casa Azul's taco truck, one of the garden's three STARR Events-owned food venues.

Can't make it to the exhibit? Read on to learn how to whip up this dish at home. Buen provecho!

Fish Taco

Makes: Six

Ingredients:

1 oz chipotle

4 oz mayonnaise

1 oz capers

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup beer

1 oz skinless red snapper

6 oz shredded cabbage

3 oz habanero pickled onions

6 corn tortillas, grilled

Directions:

1. Mix chipotle, mayonnaise, and capers to create the remoulade. Chill in the refrigerator while making tacos.

2. Mix flour and beer until there are no lumps to create batter.

3. Dip the red snapper in batter and fry in cooking oil until golden brown and crispy. Let cool slightly and add to grilled tortilla. Top with cabbage, pickled onions and remoulade.

