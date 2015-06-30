Pennsatucky, Is That You? Taryn Manning Shows Off Her Platinum Bob

A far cry from the dark, chin-length cut she sports on Orange Is the New Black to play Tiffany Doggett—aka Pennsatucky—Taryn Manning revealed a pale platinum bob while out in New York City this week. Unlike Kim Kardashian, Manning is no ice-blonde rookie. She had long worked a golden tone prior to her time in Litchfield (Crossroads era included), joined the dark side in 2013 for her role in Orange, then tried out platinum in December of that year.

"I just felt like I've been playing this role on this show, and I have a very specific look. Honestly, I just wanted to take a break from that," Manning told InStyle during her first stint as a platinum blonde. "I just wanted to be extreme. I'm doing a new role coming up, and I thought that the character would look cool as a white, light bulb blonde." No word on if this change is for an on-screen project or not, but it isn't surprise to us that the dramatic shade looks just as good the second time around.

PHOTOS: See More Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2015