Tarte's True Blood Collection: Now Available!

Season four of True Blood is in full swing, and we can't get enough of all things Sookie, Bill and Eric! Lucky for us, Tarte collaborated with True Blood makeup artist Brigette Myre-Ellis to develop a limited-edition collection. The lineup includes a palette packed with 17 eye shadows, primer, gel liner and mascara, a cheek stain to create that other-worldly glow (shown), and a sheer red lip color for the perfect "just bitten" look. The products run from $24 to $52 and are available at Sephora and Ulta stores. Click "See the Photos" to browse the collection now!

